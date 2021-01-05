LG Cinematic Sound OLED TV With Bendable Display Set To Debut At CES 2021 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

As we kickstart the new year, several OEMs are gearing up to showcase their unique gadgets at the upcoming CES 2021. Over the past few years, LG has been revealing unique and innovative displays. This year, the LG is set to debut the Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) TV that is bendable and optimized for gaming.

LG Bendable TV At CES 2021

Over the past few weeks, LG has been showcasing several innovative designs for its display technology. For one, the company revealed the QNED Mini LED TV range. Similarly, the transparent OLED panels were revealed, which will be hitting the CES 2021 a few weeks from now. Adding to the list is the new Cinematic Sound OLED TV with a bendable design for the 48-inch display.

Going into the details, the upcoming LG TV makes use of an extremely thin OLED panel. The 48-inch thin screen can be bent to curvature of 1,000R for immersion, enhancing the overall gaming experience. If you watch to switch to your regular TV, the bendable TV can be straightened out to a flat display.

"LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience," said Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President and Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

LG Bendable TV For Gaming

The LG executive further commented that the LG Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) TV set the highest standards for a gaming experience. Highlighting its features, the bendable TV is said to have a response time of 0.1 milliseconds, all thanks to LG's advanced OLED technology. Plus, it is said to feature a wide variable refresh rate range of 40Hz to a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

But what makes it more interesting is the sound on the TV. LG seems to have embedded the Cinematic Sound technology inside the ultra-thin bendable TV that measures only 0.6mm in thickness. There's no word on the TV's availability or price yet and could hit the shelves later this year.

Best Mobiles in India