Lionsgate Play OTT Platform Now Available In India With 14-Days Free Trial

If you somehow managed to binge all the content available on major OTT platforms in India, and getting bored, then, this news might cheer you up. Lionsgate Play, a premium (subscription-based) OTT streaming service is now available in India for both Android and iOS devices.

The service is launched by the global streaming platform Starz, with an introductory offer. Those who sign-up on the Lionsgate Play will get the free 14-day trial to check out the service before subscribing.

One of the key highlights of the Lionsgate Play, when compared to the other OTT services, is the fact that the platform has a ton of Hollywood content, which has already been dubbed to multiple Indian languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Besides some of the biggest Hollywood titles, the platform is also a source for some of the well-received web series across the globe. On top of that, at the launch event, the company executives have confirmed that the brand is also collaborating with Indian creators to make India-specific content.

Where Can I Watch Lionsgate Play Content?

If you have an Android or iOS powered smartphone, then the Lionsgate Play app is available for download on Google Play Store, and Apple App Store, respectively. Similarly, users with Amazon Firestick can also download the app from Amazon App Store.

Users can download the content on both Android and iOS devices, and the app also has built-in parental control features as well. As of now, there is no information on the number of streams one can do from a single account.

Lionsgate Play Price In India

Lionsgate Play will be available for free for the first two weeks from the day of sign-up. After the trial period, the company offers two subscription plans. A monthly plan for Rs. 99 or an annual subscription plan for Rs. 699.

