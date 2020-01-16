Luxaire Unveils Its First IoT Smart Ceiling Fan Lux 5130 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Luxaire has launched its first IoT enabled smart Fan which comes with BLDC Technology. The highlights of the smart fans are compatibility with virtual assistant AI like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. The company launched the Lux 5130 smart fan with a price tag of Rs 1,25,000. Here are the details:

IoT enabled Lux 5130, sports a traditional designer ceiling fans. It comes with BLDC technology, IoT control, and remote-control operations. With the help of these features, you can control the fans on your fingertips and via voice command as well. It is a smart home device and comes with WiFi so there is no need to used any wall regulator.

Besides, users can also control the fan via WiZ which will allow users to manage fan speed and modes, reverse rotation and under-light with dimming options. As mentioned above the Lux 5130 fan is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri as well.

The smart ceiling fan comes with a wooden blade design with gloss and premium finish, it comes with 4 blades and is available in matte white motor with matte white blades and black motor with walnut color blades color option.

The smart fan also sports LED lights under the motor, 20Watts Warm White 3000K LED light. The company claims that the blade design is capable of delivering air at a top speed of 218RPM, evening at the top speed the smart fan ensures silent operation. The BLDC motor technology in the smart fan makes sure that the fan consumption low power. The company claims that it ensures 70 percent energy savings compared to ordinary Fans.

Luxaire Lux 5130 comes with a 10-year motor warranty, the product is available at all Luxaire Fan showrooms in cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi. You can also the official website to purchase the Lux 5130.

