MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV line-up is disrupting the Indian TV market

The Smart TV market has gained a lot of momentum in India in the last few years. The market now offers a wide range of smart televisions that can easily turn your living room into a private theatre. Consumers in India are now ready to spend on Smart TVs, provided that the companies deliver on features and performance without burning a hole in their pockets.

Having said that, India's largest e-commerce platform Flipkart unveiled an exclusive line of Smart Televisions under its private label MarQ by Flipkart, at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas. The MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV range sports best-in-class technology, and were among the only products to be launched at CES that have been designed exclusively to suit Indian consumer needs.

Engineered with a philosophy of 'Exceptional Quality at Unbeatable Prices', MarQ by Flipkart offers a full range of TVs ranging between 24" to 65" inches TVs that comprises of Ultra HD, Full HD, Android TVs, Smart and even Non-Smart TVs. It is simply the most diverse TV range in the Indian Smart TV space with TVs starting at just Rs. 7,799 that goes up to Rs. 67,999. The e-commerce platform is working towards delivering cinematic movie viewing experience right in your living room at a fraction of cost as compared to smart TV solutions from brands like Sony, Samsung and LG. The key features that set apart MarQ by Flipkart TVs from the competition are; HDR technology, A+ Grade panels, latest Android software and Dolby Digital with Surround Sound.

Let's find out what makes MarQ by Flipkart the most disruptive smart TV range in the Indian market

Best-in-class screen and latest display technologies

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV line-up by Flipkart offers TVs with the latest and most advanced display technologies. The company's premium TV range uses A+ Grade panels that disperse 1.07 Billion colors on the screen for an unmatched and vibrant content delivery. The top-notch TV panels have smooth motion rate to create a cinematic viewing experience.

The premium TV in the MarQ by Flipkart line-up, 55-inch inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV comes equipped with HDR Precision Color technology and has faster response time to ensure immersive viewing experience during fast paced action flicks. The top-of-the line MarQ by Flipkart TV features a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Ultra HD display offers 4X resolution of Full HD to ensure more depth in every picture you see on the smart TV.This TV comes equipped with 4K upscaling technology that ensures crisp video output by upscaling the Full HD content to 4K resolution.

Immersive Dolby Digital Surround Sound

A good audio delivery is must to create a cinematic viewing experience. MarQ by Flipkart ensures your movie viewing experience is full of rich and immersive audio. The Smart TVs are fitted with powerful 20W speakers that create an immersive and multi-dimensional sound to provide a theatre-like experience right in your living room. The speakers are equipped with Dolby Digital Sound technology that creates booming sound signature that easily fills every corner of a big living room.

Seamless software experience

Smart TVs need smart user interface to ensure a seamless big screen multimedia experience. MarQ by Flipkart TV range gives you the option to choose between Linux OS and official Android operating system. Under the Android OS, you have the option to choose between the different size variants of 43-inches, 49-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. These Android powered Smart TVs also come equipped with smart Google Assistant and an advanced voice controlled remote that opens a whole new world of entertainment and content. As far as TVs that run on Linux OS, you have the option to choose between 32-inches, 40-inches, 43-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches screen sizes.

The 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) variant running on Linux OS goes by the model number- 55HSUHD comes with pre-loaded apps such as YouTube, Netflix, etc. to offer never-ending hours of content playback. The Linux based MarQ by Flipkart TVs come equipped with VEWD app store, which is the most-deployed TV App Store for smart TV and set-top boxes. The app store brings forward nearly 1500 TV apps for non-stop content delivery. If you are someone who like big screens, a 55-inches UHD Smart screen and a massive 65-inches Ultra HD (4K) variant of the Linux powered MarQ by Flipkart TV are the best options for you.

Powerful Hardware

Talking specifically about the 55-inch Ultra HD Smart TV from MarQ by Flipkart, the TV is backed by a powerful dual-core CPU paired with 1.5 GB RAM. There's 4GB internal memory that allows for faster processing and content storage. The TV has built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Last but not the least, the 55-inch TV also comes equipped with MEMC technology that gives you the best-viewing experience by eliminating blurs in high-speed videos like football matches and video games.

Available in all sizes

MarQ by Flipkart TVs come in different screen sizes to fit your requirement. The e-commerce portal sells premium Android TVs in four different sizes- 55" UHD Smart TV, 65" UHD Smart TV, 49" UHD Smart TV and 43"Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV. MarQ by Flipkart range also offers five different size variants that run on Linux OS. These include- 32" HD Ready LED TV, 40" FHD LED TV, 43" FHD LED TV, 55" UHD 4K LED TV and 65" UHD 4K LED TV.

Price table

MarQ by Flipkart Dolby TV Range Cost MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 32 inch(80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV 12999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 40 inch(100.5 cm) Full HD Smart LED TV 18999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 43 inch(109 cm) Full HD Smart LED TV 21999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 55 inch(140 cm)Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV 35999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 65 inch(165 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV

62999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby Certified Android 43 inch(109 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV 27999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby Certified Android 49 inch(124 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV 34999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby Certified Android 55 inch(140 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV 39999/- MarQ by Flipkart Dolby Certified Android 65 inch(165 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV 64999/-



Summing up, the 55-inch MarQ by Flipkart LED TV with all the above mentioned extraordinary features comes out as a great option at a price point of Rs. 35,999. In the market, TVs from other brands, with similar features will cost you 70,000 in other brands. Too good to be true, right? You definitely have to check out this amazing TV from MarQ by Flipkart before your shopping this festive season.