Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Smart TV Range Launched In India; Sale At Flipkart Big Billion Days

Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Price, Availablity

The Motorola ZX2 range is the affordable range of smart TVs, which includes the Motorola ZX2 32-inch HD Ready TV and the Motorola ZX2 40-inch FHD TV, costing Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The premium Motorola Revou 43-inch Ultra HD TV costs Rs. 30,999 and the 55-inch Ultra HD TV costs Rs. 40,999. All the new Motorola TVs go on sale starting October 15 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days offer.

New Motorola Smart TV Range Features

Both the Motorola Revou and the Motorola ZX2 draw power from the 1.5GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and Mali-G52 GPU. Both the TV series support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Studio Sound for audio. The TVs also include the Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support. For connectivity, there's dual-band Wi-Fi and Response Time Compensation Engine for motion enhancement.

Motorola Revou Smart TV Features

As noted, the Motorola Revou is the premium of the two and offers 32GB onboard storage. It comes with a spacematic stand integrated with a metal wire finish. The premium TV also packs a dual-tone Swedish Linen finish and an integrated soundbar in a razor-thin design. The TVs offer an endless edge display with 91 percent NTSC, smart contrast dimming, and extra-wide color gamut. Among the two models here, the 55-inch one has a sound output of 55W and the 43-inch model has a total output of 24W.

Motorola ZX2 Smart TV Features

The Motorola ZX2 is the more affordable range and offers 16GB onboard storage. Comparatively, this series features a convex stand and includes multiple side ports. Both the 32-inch and 40-inch models have 40W sound output and come with an adaptive gamma and smart contrast dimming features.

Should You Buy?

The new smart TV range from Motorola surely sounds appealing. Moreover, both the Motorola Revou and the Motorola ZX2 series cater to diverse needs, allowing users to pick what's right for them. Despite low smartphone sales, Motorola is pushing forward smart TV in India, and it might be a hit.