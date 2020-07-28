Nokia Device To Turn TV Into Smart TV; Another Flipkart Exclusive? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has been gradually expanding its product portfolio to include smart TVs. Now, the company has a new device capable of turning any TV into a smart TV, without requiring users to change or upgrade their present TV units. What's more, the new Nokia device was teased by Flipkart, hinting at something exciting to make your TV smart.

New Nokia Device

There's still no concrete detail about what the new Nokia device is. The teaser suggests that users won't need to upgrade their TV once they have the new Nokia device. It could be some sort of a Smartbox that can turn your regular TV into a smart TV. Xiaomi has a similar device, namely the Mi Box 4K.

Flipkart, Nokia Partnership

The upcoming Nokia device was teased by Flipkart with a short 10-second video. Flipkart and Nokia have a partnership that began late last year when the Nokia TV was launched. Now, the duo has extended its partnership to include the new Nokia device.

The Flipkart teaser hints that the new Nokia device will likely include built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant support, Dolby audio, Android 9 Pie, gaming apps, and support for OTT apps like Zee5. The teaser further states that users can get all of these features without having to change or upgrade their TV.

Something exciting is coming to make your TV smarter and better without upgrading your TV. What could it be? Watch this space for updates. pic.twitter.com/tYqsoF42jd — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 26, 2020

Nokia TV Upgrade

Nokia previously launched its smart TV for Rs. 41,999. The Nokia smart TV came with a couple of premium features like a 55-inch 4K panel and JBL speakers. The TV ran Android 9.0 OS and shipped as a Flipkart exclusive product.

The Finnish company has been rolling out new technology that upgrades 4G towers to 5G with a software update. The company has also been steadily launching smartphones globally, and three new Nokia smartphones are expected to launch in the coming months. It's not surprising that we might get to see a new Nokia device that upgrades your TV viewing experience. We expect to know more details about the new Nokia device pretty soon.

