Nokia Rolls Out New Software That Upgrades 4G Networks To 5G

5G network is still going to take a while to hit countries like India. Despite having many smartphones launching with 5G support, the actual 5G network is still pretty far away. But that could be changing now. Nokia has launched new software that enables telcos to upgrade its 4G radio stations to 5G.

Nokia Software For 5G

It might sound intriguing, but here it is. Nokia's latest software upgrade could change network operations. 4G radio stations can be upgraded to 5G without requiring site visits or replacing equipment with the Nokia software.

"This will provide a new and smoother way for operators to build 5G/NR coverage in lower bands via spectrum refarming," Nokia said in a blog post. The Finnish company further notes that the software upgrade is available immediately for roughly one million radio stations. Another 3.1 million stations are expected to be upgraded by the end of 2020 and 5 million in 2021.

Nokia Software For 5G: How Will It Help

Nokia seems to be on a roll these days. The company became the first major telecom equipment maker to add open interfaces in its products. This will make software play a pivotal role in future mobile networks.

Now, Nokia's latest software upgrade is set to benefit a lot of telcos across the globe. "By upgrading existing radio elements via software, Nokia is helping to streamline the process of reframing 4G spectrum into 5G," the company said. Plus, the software upgrade will further help save nearly tens of billions of euros.

Additionally, Nokia's latest update is set to take on other 5G technology providers like Huawei and Ericsson. The software battle between these 5G companies will likely rise as more countries begin pushing for 5G networking.

Moreover, Huawei has been having a lot of trouble lately, facing ban and restrictions from many countries. Particularly, in India where 5G is still in its infancy, the 5G software technology from Nokia will benefit more. Plus, India is further banning Chinese apps, which puts Huawei in a tight spot. This could again benefit Nokia.

