    New OnePlus Smart TVs To Soon Launch In India; 32-Inch, 43-Inch Variants Tipped

    By
    |

    OnePlus is expected to launch a few products in the Indian market including smartphones and audio devices. Now, the latest development suggests, OnePlus could also launch two new smart TVs in the country. It also remains to be seen if the upcoming TVs will come under the existing Y, U, and Q series or a new lineup.

     

    New OnePlus Smart TVs India Launch Tipped

    The latest info by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that OnePlus will launch new smart TVs soon in India. Although he did not mention any timeline for the upcoming TVs, we expect it will go official next year. He further stated that there will be two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch.

    New OnePlusSmart TVs: What To Expect?

    The features of the upcoming OnePlus TVs are still unknown. Looking at the screen size, we can safely assume both models will come with affordable price tags and will sit with the 'Y' series smart TVs which are also budget-centric models. Now, the OnePlus Y series TV price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 32-inch model.

    New OnePlus Smart TVs To Soon Launch In India

    Since the brand has not revealed anything regarding this, it will be better to take this as speculations. ​If the brand will truly launch new TVs in the country, we expect to get more info in the coming days.

    Other Upcoming OnePlus Products In India

    Besides, OnePlus is said to launch the Nord 2 CE smartphone soon in the country which was recently spotted on the BIS certification. The phone is believed to be the successor of the Nord CE and to carry an affordable price tag like other Nord devices.

    Also, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone and the Buds Z2 earbuds India launch is expected to take place soon. Both the products are already available in the Chinese market. The support pages of both the products were recently spotted on the company's India website, hinting at an imminent launch.

     

    However, OnePlus is yet to confirm the upcoming launches. As of now, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the next-gen OnePlus 10 series next month in China. The brand has officially confirmedo the launch timeline of the OnePlus 10 Pro model.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
