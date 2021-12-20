OnePlus Nord 2 CE Gets BIS Nod; Triple Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord series has become quite popular for its unprecedented performance and affordable price tag. The company is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. We've been hearing about the upcoming phone for a while now. The latest report reveals the BIS certification for the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Gets BIS Nod

Rumors of a new OnePlus Nord smartphone have been around for a while. As the name suggests, the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE is coming in as a successor to the previous-gen OnePlus Nord CE. A report by 91Mobiles has confirmed the upcoming OnePlus phone has passed through BIS certification.

This further indicates an imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in India. Going into the details, the certification reveals the model number IV2201. Apart from this, there's no other data or specification of the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Features: What To Expect?

Previous reports have revealed a couple of key details of the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE. For one, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. One can expect a familiar punch-hole cutout on the left side of the display to house the selfie camera.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear. The sensors include a 64MP OmniVision camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, OnePlus is said to include a 16MP selfie camera in the front.

Under the hood, the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. There's no mention of memory expansion, but we can expect a dedicated or a hybrid microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

That said, the previous-gen OnePlus Nord CE skipped a microSD card slot. In that case, the same can be expected on the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to include a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support, which is an upgrade. The upcoming phone is tipped to launch in Q1 2022.

Best Mobiles in India