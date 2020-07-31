Nokia 65-Inch Smart TV Comes With Revamped Design; Debuts As Flipkart Exclusive News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has introduced a new smart TV to its product portfolio and this time, it's a 65-inch 4K LED smart Android TV. Nokia has enhanced the TV's design by narrowing the bezels for a better viewing experience. The Nokia 65-inch Smart TV debuts as a Flipkart exclusive like all its predecessors.

Nokia 65-Inch Smart TV Price

The Nokia 65-inch smart TV is available for Rs. 64,999. Like the other models, the new Nokia TV is a Flipkart exclusive product and begins shipping from August 6. Nokia is offering Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card customers a five-percent discount with a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 7,223 per month. Customers also get a 10 percent instant discount with Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions.

Nokia 65-Inch Smart TV Features

The new Nokia TV is the third offering from the Finnish company and joins the 55-inch and 43-inch models. The new TV packs a PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 450MP4 graphics, with 2.25GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage. The Nokia TV runs Android 9.0 and comes with an in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast support, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Nokia has packed the 65-inch panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and narrow bezels. The company notes there's a 178-degree viewing angle, 480 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. For a better cinematic experience, Nokia has infused Dolby Vision for better picture quality and intelligent dimming features. This presents the details on darker shades and highlights.

For the audio, Nokia has included two bottom-firing speakers with 24W output, which are further enhanced with Dolby Audio and JBL DTS TruSurround and Sound. The Dolby Audio on the TV optimizes the sound output and the DTS TruSurround Sound creates a 5.1 channel surround sound output. Plus, the JBL audio technology brings out even the minutest details with the 5-band equalizer and auto volume leveler.

Nokia 65-Inch Smart TV: Should You Buy?

The Nokia 65-inch smart TV is certainly a good choice. The TV also comes with Google Assistant voice support and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote, which further simplifies searching for your favorite content. Considering how movie theaters will be shut down for a while longer and new movies are debuting on OTT platforms, having a large 65-inch doesn't hurt.

