Five Non-Chinese Smart TV Brands In India; Are They Better?

OnePlus has finally launched its affordable smart televisions in India. The U and Y series consists of three smart TVs, such as the OnePlus TV 55U1, 43Y1, and the 32Y1. This is the first time that the Chinese company has forayed into the affordable segment and launched smart TVs at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 22,999, and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

The company has brought its new television series when most of the people, especially Indians, are looking for products that are not from China or made by Chinese companies. So, in that way, we are listing some smart televisions brands that are not from Chinese companies.

Nokia A Finland Based Company

Nokia was acquired by HMD in 2016 and launched several smartphones in the country. The company brought its first smartphone in 2017 in January, and now it has launched its smart televisions in India. Nokia has recently launched its two smart televisions, i.e 43-inch and 55-inch.

The 43-inch smart television is priced at Rs. 31, 999, while the 55-inch model is available at Rs. 41,999. The company has partnered with Flipkart, and it is available on the e-commerce website. The smart TVs runs Android TV 9 Pie software and support OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and many more.

LG Electronics A South Korean Company

LG Electronics is one of the best consumer durable brands in India. The company has a strong presence in smart TVs, and it produced LED, OLED, QLED, and Plasma television panels. The company offers smart TVs in all sizes and all segments. LG is offering its 32-inch LED smart televisions at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Headquartered In Seoul South Korea

Samsung is also one of the best mobile and home appliances firm in India. The company is also offering smart televisions in the country. For the unaware, Samsung is offering different television, such as QLED 8K, The Frame, The Serif, 4K UHD TV, N4305, and Smart HD TV. The smart television comes in 32-inch to 82-inch screen size, between Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 13,49,990.

Thomson TV 0wned By Technicolor SA, France

Thomson launched its services in 2018 in India. The company had launched smart TVs, in three different sizes, i.e. 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. The company is known for offering good smart TVs under affordable segment. In fact, the company has announced its Premium series under a new name called Oath. The company deals in LED, UHD, smart TVs, and licensed Android TVs in 32-inch to 65-inch screen sizes.

Sony Corporation A Japanese Multinational Conglomerate

Sony is known for its audio and smart TVs, especially its Bravia series. Apart from the Bravia series, Sony is offering TVs in 32 to 75-inch. The company has LED, Bravia, OLED, LED Ultra HD (4K), LED 4K HDR Smart Android TV, and many more.

