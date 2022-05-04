Nokia Launches Five Smart TVs With 24W Speakers, Android TV 11; India Price And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for the smart TVs has skyrocketed. Brands like Redmi, Realme, and Infinix are catering affordable smart TVs to meet the demands of consumers. Now, Nokia has brought several Android smart TVs under its 2022 range of TVs in India. There are a total of five TVs ranging from a 32-inch HD model to a 55-inch 4K variant.

They share some similar specs including Android TV 11 operating system, 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, dual band WiFi, and much more. Let's take a look at the pricing and features of Nokia's smart TVs.

Nokia 2022 Range Android Smart TVs Specs

Starting with affordable models, the Nokia 32-inch Android TV comes with 1366 x 768 pixels HD resolution, while the 40-inch model comes with supports 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD resolution. Both models come with up to 270 nits of brightness and the quad-core SoC paired with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, there are three models that come with 4K UHD resolution. They are available in 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches screen sizes. The trio offer a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and MEMC support. They also offer support for HDR10 as well as Dolby Vision content. Furthermore, the 4K UHD range TVs are powered by a quad-core SoC clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Additionally, Nokia is also offering a remote with its latest Android smart TVs. The remote includes hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Google Play. Lastly, the trio also come with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack option.

Nokia 2022 Range Android Smart TVs Price In India

In terms of pricing, the 32-inch HD Nokia TV 2022 will cost Rs. 14,499, the 40-inch Full HD model carries a price tag of Rs. 21,990. On the other hand, the 43-inch 4K model is priced at Rs. 27,999 and the 50-inch and 55-inch 4K models will cost Rs. 33,990, and Rs. 38,999 respectively in the country.

Interested buyers can get the Nokia 2022 range Android smart TVs on Flipkart. You can now get 10 percent instant discount with an SBI credit card as Flipkart is hosting Big Saving Days sale which will run until May 8.

Worth Buying?

The Nokia 32-inch HD Android TV can be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 14,499. You'll get a quad-core SoC along with Dolby Audio and remote. Besides, the 55-inch 4K model can also be worth buying for an asking price of Rs. 38,999. You'll also get additional discount which will bring the price even lower.

Apart from the smart TVs, HMD global has recently unveiled a budget smartphone dubbed the Nokia G21, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds and the Nokia Go Earbuds+ wireless earphones in the Indian market. The device carries a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Features of the smartphone include the Unisoc T606 processor, 50MP triple cameras, 18W charging tech, and so on.

