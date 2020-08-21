Just In
Nokia Media Streamer Launched For Rs. 3,499: How About Competition?
The e-commerce portal Flipkart has launched a new Android-based streaming device, the Nokia Media Streamer for televisions. The launch of this device is a part of the partnership between Flipkart and Nokia to launch smart TVs and other home entertainment devices. The Nokia Media Streamer will compete against the likes of the other popular streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV stick and Mi TV Stick.
Nokia Media Streamer Details
The Nokia Media Streamer runs Android 9 based Google Android OS for smart TVs as the other similar devices. There is a dedicated remote control and support for streaming FHD content. It comes with inbuilt Chromecast, Dolby Audio support and Google Assistant. Furthermore, there are dedicated buttons on the bundled remote control for ZEE5 and Netflix hinting that these apps could be preinstalled on the streaming device from Nokia along with Google Play Movies and YouTube.
The Nokia Media Streamer features 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. The streaming device comes with WiFi connectivity, a quad-core processor along with Mali 450 GPU, and support for several apps on the Play Store to let users download their favorite app and stream content via the same. Notably, the remote control of the Nokia Media Streamer appears to be similar to that of the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream and has similar features and specifications.
Nokia Media Streamer Price Comparison
Nokia Media Streamer is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available via Flipkart just like the Nokia smart TVs. Likewise, the recently launched Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,799 and comes with similar features and capabilities including support for voice assistant and FHD streaming. Even the Amazon Fire TV Stick has similar capabilities but it is priced relatively more expensive costing Rs. 3,999. Otherwise, all these streaming devices have similar specifications and features. Take a look at the comparison of Mi TV Stick and Fire TV Stick to know how these are different.
