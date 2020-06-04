Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch With 4K Display Launched Via Flipkart; Sale Begins On June 8

Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Price, Availability

The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch comes with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The first sale will kickstart on June 8, 12 PM onwards. Eager buyers can click on the ‘Notify Me' button to register. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a couple of additional offers in tie-ups with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and so on. There is six months of free YouTube Premium trial as well.

Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Features

Going into what the new TV has to offer, the new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED flat-screen display and narrow bezels with 300 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. It comes with a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand at the bottom, just like the 55-inch model. It also includes MEMC technology.

It runs Android TV 9.0 and is available in a single black color variant. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch ships with an internal storage of 16GB and in-built support for OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Users can download more apps via the Google Play Store on the TV. Google Assistant support is also available.

Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Specifications

The audio of the Nokia TV is quite enhanced with 24W output, offering JBL Audio, Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround support. Other aspects of the new TV include the 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB of RAM and Mali450 quad-core GPU to power it. For connectivity, there is 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. There are also three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, RF connectivity input, and analog audio input.

What We Think

The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is a good addition to the TV market in India, which is largely dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, and so on. The price tag with the features it offers can easily win over the audience.