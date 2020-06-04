ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch With 4K Display Launched Via Flipkart; Sale Begins On June 8

    By
    |

    Nokia's latest offering is a 43-inch smart TV. It was known that the company was going to release the new TV as it was teased on the website for a while now. The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch joins the 55-inch TV, launched back in December 2019. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is Flipkart-developed as part of a licensing agreement.

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Price, Availability
     

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Price, Availability

    The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch comes with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The first sale will kickstart on June 8, 12 PM onwards. Eager buyers can click on the ‘Notify Me' button to register. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a couple of additional offers in tie-ups with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and so on. There is six months of free YouTube Premium trial as well.

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Features

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Features

    Going into what the new TV has to offer, the new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED flat-screen display and narrow bezels with 300 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. It comes with a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand at the bottom, just like the 55-inch model. It also includes MEMC technology.

    It runs Android TV 9.0 and is available in a single black color variant. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch ships with an internal storage of 16GB and in-built support for OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Users can download more apps via the Google Play Store on the TV. Google Assistant support is also available.

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Specifications
     

    Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Specifications

    The audio of the Nokia TV is quite enhanced with 24W output, offering JBL Audio, Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround support. Other aspects of the new TV include the 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB of RAM and Mali450 quad-core GPU to power it. For connectivity, there is 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. There are also three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, RF connectivity input, and analog audio input.

    What We Think

    What We Think

    The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is a good addition to the TV market in India, which is largely dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, and so on. The price tag with the features it offers can easily win over the audience.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news home entertainment tvs nokia
    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X