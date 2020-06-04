Oppo Fantastic Days Sale On Flipkart: Great Offers You Can Avail

Given that select Oppo smartphones are available at irresistible discounts during the sale, you can buy your favorite smartphone right now from Flipkart. Check out the offers on select Oppo smartphones during the Oppo Fantastic Days sale.

44% Off On Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro features highlights such as a 16MP pop-up camera module to house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is priced at Rs. 29.990 originally is now available for Rs. 17,990 after the discount.

25% Off On Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the yesteryear flagship chipset, 48MP primary camera sensor, and a shark fin pop-up camera module for the selfie sensor. It also comes with insane zoom capabilities as its name suggests.

The Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs. 38,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 41,990. Those who prepay for the same, will get a whopping Rs. 12,000 discount taking its effective price to Rs. 26.990.

2% Off On Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 bestows 8GB of RAM, a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, and other goodies. The other goodies of the Reno 2 include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, and more. This smartphone is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 33,990.

3% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro adorns a dual-camera setup at the front with a 44MP camera sensor. The device comes with a 4250mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging tech. The Reno 3 Pro is now available on Flipkart at a discounted pricing of Rs. 31,990.

42% Off On Oppo A7

Oppo A7 is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 10,990. The device comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a dual-camera module at its rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4230mAh battery.