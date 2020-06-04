ENGLISH

    Oppo Fantastic Days Sale On Flipkart: Great Offers You Can Avail

    By
    |

    Oppo Fantastic Days sale is live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The four-day sale will end on June 5, 2020 and you can get attractive discounts on select Oppo smartphones. Besides discounts of up to Rs. 12,000, the Oppo smartphones are also available along with other notable offers such as EMI payment options and additional exchange discounts.

    Oppo Fantastic Days Sale On Flipkart
     

    Given that select Oppo smartphones are available at irresistible discounts during the sale, you can buy your favorite smartphone right now from Flipkart. Check out the offers on select Oppo smartphones during the Oppo Fantastic Days sale.

    44% Off On Oppo F11 Pro

    44% Off On Oppo F11 Pro

    Oppo F11 Pro features highlights such as a 16MP pop-up camera module to house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is priced at Rs. 29.990 originally is now available for Rs. 17,990 after the discount.

    25% Off On Reno 10x Zoom

    25% Off On Reno 10x Zoom

    Oppo Reno 10x Zoom featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the yesteryear flagship chipset, 48MP primary camera sensor, and a shark fin pop-up camera module for the selfie sensor. It also comes with insane zoom capabilities as its name suggests.

    The Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs. 38,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 41,990. Those who prepay for the same, will get a whopping Rs. 12,000 discount taking its effective price to Rs. 26.990.

    2% Off On Oppo Reno 2
     

    2% Off On Oppo Reno 2

    Oppo Reno 2 bestows 8GB of RAM, a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, and other goodies. The other goodies of the Reno 2 include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, and more. This smartphone is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 33,990.

    3% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

    3% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro adorns a dual-camera setup at the front with a 44MP camera sensor. The device comes with a 4250mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging tech. The Reno 3 Pro is now available on Flipkart at a discounted pricing of Rs. 31,990.

    42% Off On Oppo A7

    42% Off On Oppo A7

    Oppo A7 is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 10,990. The device comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a dual-camera module at its rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4230mAh battery.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
