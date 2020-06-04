Just In
- 19 min ago Redmi 9 Might Come With Helio G80 SoC
-
- 27 min ago Samsung Galaxy A31 India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Likely To Cost Rs. 21,999
- 37 min ago SpaceX Sends 60 Starlink Satellites With Smooth Liftoff And Landing
- 1 hr ago Realme X50t Key Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Bulky Design Expected
Don't Miss
- Sports Coronavirus: Mushfiqur Rahim's request to train at Sher-e-Bangla rejected by BCB citing COVID-19 threat
- Movies K-Pop Stans Drown Out Racist Posts By Taking Over #WhiteLivesMatter On Twitter And Instagram
- News PM Modi holds first-ever virtual summit with Australia PM; Focus on closer bond
- Automobiles 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled: India Launch Expected Sometime Next Year
- Finance These Group Companies Made A Run Up Of Over 100% Since March 23 Lows
- Lifestyle Seasonal Affective Disorder SAD: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
- Travel Post Lockdown Travel List: Hotspots In Spain
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Oppo Fantastic Days Sale On Flipkart: Great Offers You Can Avail
Oppo Fantastic Days sale is live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The four-day sale will end on June 5, 2020 and you can get attractive discounts on select Oppo smartphones. Besides discounts of up to Rs. 12,000, the Oppo smartphones are also available along with other notable offers such as EMI payment options and additional exchange discounts.
Given that select Oppo smartphones are available at irresistible discounts during the sale, you can buy your favorite smartphone right now from Flipkart. Check out the offers on select Oppo smartphones during the Oppo Fantastic Days sale.
44% Off On Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro features highlights such as a 16MP pop-up camera module to house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is priced at Rs. 29.990 originally is now available for Rs. 17,990 after the discount.
25% Off On Reno 10x Zoom
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the yesteryear flagship chipset, 48MP primary camera sensor, and a shark fin pop-up camera module for the selfie sensor. It also comes with insane zoom capabilities as its name suggests.
The Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs. 38,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 41,990. Those who prepay for the same, will get a whopping Rs. 12,000 discount taking its effective price to Rs. 26.990.
2% Off On Oppo Reno 2
Oppo Reno 2 bestows 8GB of RAM, a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, and other goodies. The other goodies of the Reno 2 include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, and more. This smartphone is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 33,990.
3% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro adorns a dual-camera setup at the front with a 44MP camera sensor. The device comes with a 4250mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging tech. The Reno 3 Pro is now available on Flipkart at a discounted pricing of Rs. 31,990.
42% Off On Oppo A7
Oppo A7 is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 10,990. The device comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a dual-camera module at its rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4230mAh battery.
-
74,999
-
52,984
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
53,045
-
21,160
-
8,420
-
12,650
-
5,050
-
21,210
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999