Nokia To Launch New Smart TV On Flipkart On June 4

After launching 55-inch smart television in India, Nokia is all set to bring a new variant in the country. The company is working on the 43-inch model, and it will be available on June 4, 2020, on Flipkart. The new variant of the upcoming smart TV is likely to price between Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 34,000.

The 43-inch smart television is expected to have the same bezel-less design as a 55-inch model has. The smart television is likely to support JBL speakers, Dolby Vision, and Android 9.0. This development comes after Realme launched its first smart television in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched smart TVs in two screen sizes, i.e 32-inch and 43-inch. The newly launched smart televisions are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999.

There are chances that the Nokia 43-inch smart television is likely to have the same features and specifications as the earlier model has. It is also expected that the 43-inch smart television will compete with Xiaomi, Thomson, Realme, Motorola, Vu, and Iffalcon as 43-inch is more famous than 55-inch screen size.

Nokia 55-Inch Smart Televisions: Details

The Nokia 55-inch smart television comes with Android 9 Pie OS, PureX quad-core processor along with 2.25GB of RAM. The 4K smart television is available on Flipkart, and it is priced at Rs. 41, 999. The 55-inch smart television features Intelligent Dimming technology, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, TruSurround, and Dolby Digital.

Moreover, it supports technologies, such as clear view and clear sound, which reduces the noise. It has a Google Voice assistant. Then, you will find hotkeys on the remote. It includes Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

Nokia Shuts Down Its Plants In Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Nokia has shut down its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu as workers are tested positive. Nokia has not shared the exact number of workers. But, sources close to the development said that there are 42 workers are tested COVID-19 positive. However, the company seems hopeful that it will resume the operations soon.

