OnePlus To Launch Y1S TVs Soon In India; 20W Speakers, Android TV 11 Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the OnePlus 9RT smartphone and the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in India. Besides, the brand is also prepping up to launch the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in March in the county. Apart from the smartphones, OnePlus has also new smart TVs in its pipeline which will be dubbed as the OnePlus Y1S.

The upcoming OnePlus Y1S TV series will join the existing Y, U1S, and Q1 series. The latest development has revealed features of the upcoming OnePlus TVs. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Y1S TV Series Features Tipped

91mobiles via tipster Ishan Agarwal reported that the upcoming OnePlus Y1S TV series will be available in two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch sizes. To recall, tipster Mukul Sharma reported last month that the two new OnePlus TVs will soon come to the country which will be available in32-inch and 43-inch models. This means the latest info is also talking about the same TVs.

In terms of features, the OnePlus TVs are tipped to come with Android TV 11.0 custom skin. They will support HDR10+, Dolby Audio (with Atmos decoding), and 20W speakers. For connectivity, the smart TVs will include dual-band Wi-Fi which will be an upgrade over the previous models that only supports 2.4GHz. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now. We expect more features will surface on the web in the coming days.

OnePlus Y1S TV Series Expected Price In India

There is no hint regarding the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs. Considering the screen sizes, we expect both models will come with affordable price tags which will compete with other budget smart TVs from brands like Redmi and Realme. It also remains to be seen if the new OnePlus Y1S series will have any other screen size variant.

OnePlus Y1S TV Series Expected India Launch

The report did not mention the launch timeline of the OnePlus Y1S TV series. However, the brand is expected to launch the successor of the Nord CE smartphone dubbed the Nord CE 2 5G before the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to launch in February in India. So, there is a chance the brand could bring the new TVs alongside the smartphone in next month.

If this won't happen, they are believed to see the light by March alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro which has recently entered into private testing in India. The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro was also spotted on the BIS listing, confirming an imminent India launch. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched last week in China with features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz display, Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1 on top, a 5,000 mAh battery unit and so on.

Since OnePlus has not shared any word regarding the launch of the upcoming TV series, we'll suggest our readers take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

