OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Discounts And Offers On Amazon

During the ongoing festive season sale, OnePlus is selling its smart TVs along with attractive offers and discounts. Well, these smart TVs - the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are available at lucrative offers of up to 15,400 on Amazon. As the Great Indian Festival Sale will come to an end on October 17, these discounts will be valid only for two more days.

Well, the OnePlus smart TVs are available along with no cost EMI payment options, bank offers, and exchange discounts. The most interesting aspect is the presence of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,400. Also, there is an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on using ICICI debit and credit cards for the purchase.

OnePlus TV Q1, TV Q1 Pro Price In India

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus TV Q1 was launched for Rs. 69,900 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro with an inbuilt soundbar was launched for Rs. 99,900. The smart TVs were launched alongside the OnePlus 7T back in September and are available via Amazon India.

OnePlus TV Q1, TV Q1 Offers And Discounts

The OnePlus TVs are available with a slew of offers. There will be no cost EMI payment options for up to 24 months, Rs. 2,000 instant cashback on using Amazon Pay, Rs. 3,500 instant discount on using ICICI credit or debit cards for the purchase and two years of warranty.

Furthermore, Amazon India offers up to Rs. 10,000 discount on exchanging an old TV unit. The maximum exchange discount that one can avail is Rs. 15,400. there is also a Diwali TV Fire Stick Offer, which lets OnePlus TV buyers get an Amazon Fire TV stick for just Rs. 2,399 instead of Rs. 3,999. Likewise, the Echo Dot can be bought for Rs. 1,999 only.

What We Think

The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro run Android TV 9.0 along with the company's proprietary OxygenPlay. The difference is that the Pro variant comes with an inbuilt soundbar with eight speakers delivering 50W output. Given that there are attractive discounts, this is the best time for the OnePlus fans to get their hands on the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

