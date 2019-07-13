OnePlus TV Remote Clears Bluetooth Certification Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus TV has been making rounds in speculations for quite some time. Last year, it was confirmed by the company that OnePlus TV is under development. It was also revealed that India will be one of the first countries to get this upcoming TV.

Though there was an official confirmation, there was no clarity regarding when the company will launch its first TV. Now, it looks like the launch of the OnePlus TV is nearing as the remote to be bundled with this TV has received Bluetooth certification.

OnePlus TV Remote Certified

As per Bluetooth SIG, the certified OnePlus TV remote control carries the model number RC-001A. The accessory appears to support Bluetooth 4.2 or connectivity. As of now, there is no other information revealed by the certification listing but it is expected to be AI-powered. There are claims that the OnePlus TV remote will have a microphone as it will support voice controls and a dedicated button to activate a digital voice assistant, probably Google Assistant.

OnePlus TV - What To Expect?

It was back in April 2018 that the company revealed that it is working on a new television and that it will communicate with a smartphone forming a single ecosystem. With AI support, this TV is touted to be always ready and is anticipated to provided relevant content to viewers as soon as it is turned on. It is claimed to be capable of learning from users' habits and provide them with what they need. Being a smart TV, it is claimed to arrive with the popular streaming apps preloaded.

As per speculations, the alleged OnePlus TV is likely to feature a 4K HDR panel. Similar to the OnePlus smartphones, this TV from the brand is said to be offered by Amazon and the company's website. Later, we can expect it to be made available offline.

What We Think About OnePlus TV?

Recently, it was revealed officially that the company's next big product for India will be the OnePlus TV. It is believed to be a premium offering with ample features and priced reasonably just like the smartphones from the company. However, Xiaomi has already established a lead in the Smart TV market with its Mi smart TVs and it remains to be seen how OnePlus will price its offerings.

