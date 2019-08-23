OnePlus TV Set To Launch First In India News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

OnePlus, a year ago said that it would introduce some TV-lineups in 2019. It seems the brand was serious about the undertaking. In a recently launched teaser, it was confirmed that a Smart TV in different screen sizes will launch in India soon. And, the launch event is expected to occur sometime in September.

According To A Launched Teaser

The teaser hints a 55-inch QLED display size. But, going with the previous reports, we are likely to see TVs coming in screen sizes- 34, 65 and 75- inches. Out of these, the 75-inch variant might only be available in the US and China.

Competitors

Though we are yet on the receiving side of the exact number of TV variants to be launched in India, OnePlus will surely face a close edge from Xiaomi's Mi TV series which is dominant in the Indian market. Then there are the likes for brands such as TCL, Thomson, and others.

OnePlus Smartphones

While OnePlus is venturing for the first time in Smart TV-series, it is already one of the top-leaders in smartphone offerings. To recall, the OnePlus 7 was launched with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP as a primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie customized by the OxygenOS 9.5. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with a 3,700 mAh battery.

Whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, a 6.71-inch fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, and a 4,000 mAh battery backup supported by Warp 30 fast charging. Apart from these, the handset's other specs match with that to the OnePlus 7's.

