ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus TV Set To Launch First In India

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    OnePlus, a year ago said that it would introduce some TV-lineups in 2019. It seems the brand was serious about the undertaking. In a recently launched teaser, it was confirmed that a Smart TV in different screen sizes will launch in India soon. And, the launch event is expected to occur sometime in September.

    OnePlus TV Set To Launch First In India

     

    According To A Launched Teaser

    The teaser hints a 55-inch QLED display size. But, going with the previous reports, we are likely to see TVs coming in screen sizes- 34, 65 and 75- inches. Out of these, the 75-inch variant might only be available in the US and China.

    Competitors

    Though we are yet on the receiving side of the exact number of TV variants to be launched in India, OnePlus will surely face a close edge from Xiaomi's Mi TV series which is dominant in the Indian market. Then there are the likes for brands such as TCL, Thomson, and others.

    OnePlus Smartphones

    While OnePlus is venturing for the first time in Smart TV-series, it is already one of the top-leaders in smartphone offerings. To recall, the OnePlus 7 was launched with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP as a primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

    The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie customized by the OxygenOS 9.5. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with a 3,700 mAh battery.

    Whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, a 6.71-inch fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, and a 4,000 mAh battery backup supported by Warp 30 fast charging. Apart from these, the handset's other specs match with that to the OnePlus 7's.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus smart tvs news
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue