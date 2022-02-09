OnePlus TV Y1S Design Revealed Ahead Of Rumored Feb 17 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has recently teased the arrival of its upcoming smart TVs in India. The brand will launch two models namely the OnePlus Y1S and the OnePlus Y1S Edge. The brand is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming TVs. If rumors are to be believed, both OnePlus TVs will go official on Feb 17 in the country. Now, ahead of the rumored launch, the leaked renders of the OnePlus Y1S have revealed its design in full glory.

OnePlus TV Y1S Design Revealed

The latest report from MySmartPrice (via tipster Ishan Agarwal) has revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV Y1S. The image of the OnePlus TV shows its bezel-less design and the chin is slightly thick to house multiple sensors. There will be a V-shaped stand located on both sides of the bottom edge.

The report has also revealed an image of the OnePlus TV remote which will house multiple hotkeys for video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The Google Assistant button is seen above the volume buttons. Apart from this, the latest info did not reveal anything.

OnePlus TV Y1S Features We Know So Far

Going by the previous info, the OnePlus Y1S series TVs will be available in two screen sizes -32-inch and 42-inch/43-inch. The base model is likely to support HD resolution, while the 42-inch/43-inch variant of the OnePlus TV will come with FHD+ resolution.

Further, the upcoming OnePlus TVs are said to come with HDR10+, Dolby Audio (with Atmos decoding), and 20W speakers. They are expected to run Android TV 11.0 custom skin. For connectivity, the smart TVs will include dual-band Wi-Fi which is going to be an upgrade over the previous model that was launched with 2.4GHz support.

OnePlus TV Y1S Expected Price In India

Coming to the pricing, the upcoming OnePlus TVs are expected to come with affordable price tags. The exact price is still unknown; we expect they will come under Rs. 30,000 segment.

Additionally, the OnePlus Y1S series TVs are said to be available via both offline and online channels. Also, OnePlus might bring two other models which will only be offline-based models. However, OnePlus has not shared any word on this.

