Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition Announced At Rs. 46,900; Enco Free 2i, Watch Free NFC Also Launched

At the launch of the Reno7 series, Oppo has also announced a few more products including new earbuds, a smartwatch, and a Smart TV. The new earbuds lineup includes -the Oppo Enco Free 2i and the Enco M32.

The brand also brings the NFC variant of the original Watch Free which is said to launch in the country soon alongside the Reno7 series. Further, the Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition is the latest TV from Oppo that is an upgraded version of the Oppo Smart TV R1.

Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition Features

The Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition has been announced in two screen sizes - 55-inch and 65-inch. Both the models support 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, gamut, low blue light mode, and more. The TV also comes with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. Under the hood, the 55-inch model features the quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, while the 65-inch comes with the quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU.

Both models ship with 2GB RAM; however, the 55-inch variant supports 16GB onboard storage, while the high-end variant comes with 32GB storage. Moreover, the Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition runs ColorOS TV operating system.

Both variants of the Oppo Smart Tv include 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x DTMB, and 1 x LAN. However, the 55-inch model gets 3 x HDMI 2.0, while 65-inch comes with 3 x HDMI 2.1. Additionally, the Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition offers a 30W speaker tuned by Dynaudio.

Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition Price And Availability

The Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition will be available at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,900) for the 55-inch variant, while the 65-inch variant will cost CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 58,600). Both the variants will go on sale starting November 30 in China.

Oppo Enco Free 2i Features And Price

In terms of features, the Oppo Enco Free 2i earbuds come with a stem-like design and 10mm audio drivers. The earbuds also support active noise cancelling feature that can block noise by up to 42dB. For battery, the earbuds are claimed to deliver up to six and half hours of battery on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Other features include low-latency mode up to 47ms, Bluetooth 5.2, Type-C charging, and an official IP54 rating. The price of the earbuds has been set at CNY 499 (around Rs. 5,800).

On the other hand, the Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones come with a neck-band style design and are equipped with 10mm audio drivers. It is claimed to offer a total battery life of 28 hours of battery and it supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It retails for CNY 199 (around Rs. 2,300).

Are These Products Coming To India?

Oppo has not confirmed anything regarding the launch of these products in India. If rumors are to be believed, the Indian market will get the Oppo Enco Free 2i earbuds and the Oppo Watch Free along with the Reno7 series. The availability of the TV and Oppo Enco M32 are still unknown.

