Prysm sets new standards for video walls with the new LPD 6K display

Prysm, a display, and visual collaboration solutions provider has announced the launch of its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series in India. Designed on Prysm's patented display technology, the interactive, large-format single panel display offers an immersive visual experience.
The solution is helping to define a new category of interactive large-format single panel displays, with bezel-free viewing above 100 inches, with screen sizes available at 190 and 135 inches.
The new Prysm LPD 6K features include:
- A bezel-free viewing experience, featuring a high fill factor and a high contrast ratio. Built-in interactivity with more than 32 simultaneous touch points
- A cool-to-the-touch screen with low power intake, consuming at least 20 percent less energy than similarly sized LED/LCD video walls with 96 percent recyclable materials
- The shatter-resistant display is flexible and offers rollability for transport - making it easy to deliver and install
- Better serviceability with easier access from the front of the unit
The LPD 6K Series is uniquely optimized for the following markets:
- Customer Experience Centres (CEC) and Executive Briefing Centres (EBC) - designed to deliver a large-scale, and interactive brand experience
- Board Rooms, War Rooms and Premium Training Rooms - as a fully interactive display, the LPD 6K Series enables businesses. LPD 6K comes with an impact and scratch resistant polymer surface.
- Collaboration and Innovation Centres - coupled with the Prysm's visual collaboration platform, the LPD 6K makes meetings more engaging and immersive, ultimately resulting in better and faster decision making.
- Command and Control Centres for Smart Cities - the combination of a Prysm video wall and visual collaboration solution makes it ideal for command and control centres, enabling visualization of critical applications and data from multiple sources on a single display.
- Education - a great fit for the open and engaging culture of higher learning - offering immersive experiences.
The LPD 6K series is easy to install in a variety of locations due to its revolutionary rollable, self-emissive panel. The durable front screen - made of a specialty coated polycarbonate layer - is rolled into a cylinder for easy transport.
As a result, integrators can negotiate tight corners and enter through standard doors and passenger elevators for set-up - something that is nearly impossible for traditional large-format displays.