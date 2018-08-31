Prysm sets new standards for video walls with the new LPD 6K display

Prysm, a display, and visual collaboration solutions provider has announced the launch of its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series in India. Designed on Prysm's patented display technology, the interactive, large-format single panel display offers an immersive visual experience.

The solution is helping to define a new category of interactive large-format single panel displays, with bezel-free viewing above 100 inches, with screen sizes available at 190 and 135 inches.

The new Prysm LPD 6K features include:

A bezel-free viewing experience, featuring a high fill factor and a high contrast ratio. Built-in interactivity with more than 32 simultaneous touch points

A cool-to-the-touch screen with low power intake, consuming at least 20 percent less energy than similarly sized LED/LCD video walls with 96 percent recyclable materials

The shatter-resistant display is flexible and offers rollability for transport - making it easy to deliver and install

Better serviceability with easier access from the front of the unit

The LPD 6K Series is uniquely optimized for the following markets:

Customer Experience Centres (CEC) and Executive Briefing Centres (EBC) - designed to deliver a large-scale, and interactive brand experience

Board Rooms, War Rooms and Premium Training Rooms - as a fully interactive display, the LPD 6K Series enables businesses. LPD 6K comes with an impact and scratch resistant polymer surface.

Collaboration and Innovation Centres - coupled with the Prysm's visual collaboration platform, the LPD 6K makes meetings more engaging and immersive, ultimately resulting in better and faster decision making.

Command and Control Centres for Smart Cities - the combination of a Prysm video wall and visual collaboration solution makes it ideal for command and control centres, enabling visualization of critical applications and data from multiple sources on a single display.

Education - a great fit for the open and engaging culture of higher learning - offering immersive experiences.

The LPD 6K series is easy to install in a variety of locations due to its revolutionary rollable, self-emissive panel. The durable front screen - made of a specialty coated polycarbonate layer - is rolled into a cylinder for easy transport.

As a result, integrators can negotiate tight corners and enter through standard doors and passenger elevators for set-up - something that is nearly impossible for traditional large-format displays.