Realme Remote Gets Certified, Realme TV Launch Could Be Nearing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that is all set to enter the smart TV market segment following the footsteps of others such as Xiaomi, Nokia, Honor, etc. Earlier, the company announced that it will take the wraps off the Realme TV, its first smart TV at the MWC 2020 tech show in February but the same was not fruitful as the show was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, reports revealed that Realme TV could be launched sometime in the second quarter of this year. Now, as we are in the second quarter, it looks like the launch of the Realme TV is imminent. Pointing at the same, the Realme Remote meant for the upcoming smart TV has received Bluetooth certification.

Realme Remote Gets Certified

As per a listing on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, the Realme TV carrying the model number RTRC1 received certification as a Bluetooth 5.0 device. The clearance of certification of the Realme TV remote is definitely a step closer to the launch of the smart TV from the company.

However, it is unlikely that the company will release the same into the market right now as there is a lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Probably, we can expect the smart TV to be launched after several weeks but an official confirmation is awaited.

Realme TV Rumored Features

From the previous reports, the Realme TV is believed to arrive with 43-inch screen size. Already, the smart TV has received the BIS certification. Besides this, we have also come across reports regarding a bigger 55-inch model as well. Though we do not know many details about the upcoming smart TV from Realme, a glimpse of this TV was spotted in a TV commercial from the brand.

The commercial showed the Realme TV along with a slew of other upcoming gadgets such as a smartwatch, smart speaker, and more. And, it showed that the Realme TV Assistant will also be a part of it along with an Auto Movie Mode as shown on the screen.

As per the Realme CMO Xu Qi, it has been confirmed that the Realme TV range will be a competitor to the Mi TV lineup from Xiaomi. And, it will also compete against the likes of other smart TVs such as the Nokia TV in the market.

