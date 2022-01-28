Redmi Smart TV X43 Launch Slated For Feb 9: Expected Price & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi has now added another item to the list of products to be launched at the upcoming February 9 event. The brand will introduce the budget Redmi Note 11S handset, Redmi Band Pro fitness tracker, and a 43-inch Smart TV on the same day. Redmi has teased the launch of the "X43" Smart TV on its Twitter handle with the tagline, 'The XL Experience'. The new TV will complete the X-series portfolio of the Redmi Smart TV range in India.

Notably, the Redmi X-series currently sells 4K Smart TVs in 50, 55, and 65-inch screen sizes. The new 43-inch Redmi TV will flaunt a 4K panel with slim bezels on three sides to offer an immersive viewing experience. The 43-inch Redmi Smart TV will feature a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio and Surround Sound experience to enhance the audio experience.

The Smart TV will run the latest PatchWall UI and will come equipped with Google Assistant support and the IMDb integration. The 43-inch panel will feature Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine technology and DTS Virtual:X support. It will most likely be priced around Rs. 30,000 in the Indian market. More clarity regarding the features and specifications will be shared closer to the launch date.

As far as the budget fitness tracker and the new Redmi Note smartphone is concerned, we have a fair idea of what's in store for consumers this time. Let's have a look.

Redmi Band Pro & The Note 11S Smartphone

Notably, the brand will also introduce a budget fitness tracker- Redmi Band Pro and the budget handset- Redmi Note 11S on the same day. The Redmi Smart Band Pro flaunts a 1.47-inch screen with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with a 24-hour PPG heart-rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels.

The budget fitness tracker is rated for 5ATM for water resistance and is powered by a 200mAh battery cell that should last up to 10 days on a single charge. Redmi will offer a magnetic charger in the box.

As far as the Redmi Note 11S budget handset is concerned, the smartphone flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that should offer a fluid and immersive screen experience. The budget handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will flaunt a 108MP quad-lens camera and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11S flaunts flat edges and a minimal design. Similar to the Redmi Note 10S, the Redmi Note 11S will also have an IP53-rated design and is expected to feature powerful stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will feature a dual nano-SIM card tray and a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion. The Redmi Note 11S could have a starting price of Rs. 15,499.

