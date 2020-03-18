ENGLISH

    Redmi Soundbar 2.0 Gets Bluetooth Certified, Hinting Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone and smart products brand took the wraps off the Mi Soundbar back in 2019. It is an affordable soundbar that can be easily portable wherever you go. With its performance, the company managed to get a foothold in the audio market.

    Redmi Soundbar 2.0
     

    Now, it looks like the company is prepping to come up with the next-generation soundbar. However, it will belong to the Redmi lineup, claim reports. And, the upcoming audio product is likely to be dubbed Redmi Soundbar 2.0.

    Receives Bluetooth And FCC Certification

    Recently, the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 received the Bluetooth SIG certification. This makes us beleive that the official announcement of the soundbar could not be far-fetched. Besides this, the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 was also spotted on the FCC certification database revealing it's model number. Going by the same, it carries the model number MDC-34-DA. It is also seen that the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 could arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 4.2 as in the Mi Soundbar.

    What To Expect From Redmi Soundbar 2.0
     

    As of now, except for the details mentioned above, there is nothing much about the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 that we know. Given that it has appeared on the certification databases, we can expect the launch of the soundbar to approach soon as it is the second model from the company. It would be interesting to see improved audio performance, numerous connectivity options such as Aux, SPDIF, and Optical mode in the upcoming soundbar from Redmi.

    What We Think

    Given that the Mi Soundbar was launched for Rs. 4,499, we can expect the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 that is speculated to be an even affordable offering similar to the pricing strategy followed by Redmi and Mi smartphones. However, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company. Until then, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

    Read More About: redmi news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:43 [IST]
