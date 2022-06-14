Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Launched News oi-Vivek

The budget 4K smart television is filled with options from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme. While Samsung is usually known for its premium offering, the company has now done something that we usually won't expect from Samsung. Samsung's latest 4K smart TV -- Crystal 4K Neo TV is currently the company's one of the most affordable 4K smart television.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV also offers a whopping one billion colors with support for HDR10+ for an enhanced content consumption experience. The smart TV also has Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology to improve audio and picture quality.

If you are a gamer, then the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV offers technologies like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator. Similarly, the smart television also has in-built Voice Assistance, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Samsung TV Plus.

In terms of design, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has an almost bezel-less finish with a minimal-looking Samsung branding at the bottom of the television. The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has three HDMI ports along with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and is said to have a maximum power consumption rating of 120W.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with a 43-inch UHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. On top of that, it also supports major OTT platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, And Netflix. In fact, with every purchase of Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV, the company is offering a complimentary one-year subscription for Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Price

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV, powered by TyzenOS is currently available in India for pre-order on platforms like Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart for Rs. 35,990, This makes the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV one of the most affordable 4K smart TV from the company.

While it is enticing to see an affordable 4K smart TV from Samsung, the competitors seem to offer much better value at this price range with features like Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision and some of these smart TVs also offer far superior Android TV OS instead of TyzenOS.

Best Mobiles in India