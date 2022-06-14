Just In
- 13 min ago Stuck At Today’s Wordle? Check Wordle 361 Answer For June 15 Here
- 7 hrs ago Vijay Sale Stock Clearence Sale: Huge Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, And More
- 14 hrs ago Biggest Laptop Vendors in The World No Longer Sell Laptops With Hard Disk Drives
- 14 hrs ago Xiaomi 12S Spotted On Geekbench; Android 12, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Revealed
Don't Miss
- Movies Major Day 12 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Biography Film Earns Good Money Besides Appreciation!
- Sports Costa Rica hold on against 10-man New Zealand to clinch final place at Qatar 2022
- Finance This AAA rated NBFC Hikes Interest Rates On FDs From June 14, Highest Offering Is 7.60%
- News Sharad Pawar refuses to be opposition's nominee for presidential poll
- Automobiles Google Maps Now Shows Toll Estimates
- Education NVS JNVST Result 2022 Declared For Class 9 At navodaya.gov.in, Download Here
- Lifestyle New Study Signals The Development Of Unique Genetic Treatment For HIV
- Travel Smart Tips To Pack Your Electronics Before Your Travel
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Launched
The budget 4K smart television is filled with options from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme. While Samsung is usually known for its premium offering, the company has now done something that we usually won't expect from Samsung. Samsung's latest 4K smart TV -- Crystal 4K Neo TV is currently the company's one of the most affordable 4K smart television.
The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV also offers a whopping one billion colors with support for HDR10+ for an enhanced content consumption experience. The smart TV also has Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology to improve audio and picture quality.
If you are a gamer, then the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV offers technologies like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator. Similarly, the smart television also has in-built Voice Assistance, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Samsung TV Plus.
In terms of design, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has an almost bezel-less finish with a minimal-looking Samsung branding at the bottom of the television. The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has three HDMI ports along with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and is said to have a maximum power consumption rating of 120W.
The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with a 43-inch UHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. On top of that, it also supports major OTT platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, And Netflix. In fact, with every purchase of Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV, the company is offering a complimentary one-year subscription for Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Price
The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV, powered by TyzenOS is currently available in India for pre-order on platforms like Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart for Rs. 35,990, This makes the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV one of the most affordable 4K smart TV from the company.
While it is enticing to see an affordable 4K smart TV from Samsung, the competitors seem to offer much better value at this price range with features like Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision and some of these smart TVs also offer far superior Android TV OS instead of TyzenOS.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999