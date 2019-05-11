ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Home to hit market shelves by end of June

    We might finally see the Galaxy Home smart speaker.

    Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker might finally hit the market shelves pretty soon. According to the company's spokesperson, Samsung is planning on launching the Galaxy Home in the first half of 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy Home to hit market shelves by end of June

     

    This hints that the company will launch the device by the end of June. This also contradicts earlier rumors which alleged the smart speaker will launch in April, which of course didn't happen. The Bixby-powered device was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9, which was around nine months ago.

    Since then, the company has been mum about the Galaxy Home, only showcasing it during the Samsung Developers Conference in November. Well, whenever the device arrives, it will be going against the likes of its already-dominant counterparts from Amazon and Google.

    During the launch, Samsung pushed the high-end audio quality of the Galaxy Home which means the company could be targetting the top-end market. As for the pricing, the company is yet to make an announcement. Samsung's website has long listed the device as "coming soon," but there's no certain date for the availability.

    Besides, a new report claims that the Galaxy Home will be joined by another smart speaker. According to the Bluetooth SIG website, the company has an "AI speaker" in the works. The new smart speaker is likely to be called the Galaxy Home Mini.

    The website also said the device will carry the model number (SM-V310) and Bluetooth 4.2 support. We've heard about a new smart speaker from Samsung before as well, SamMobile reported on its existence last year. The report suggested the same model number while also noting that the device would come in black.

    Judging by the name, the device is expected to go head-to-head with the Amazon Dot and Google Home Mini. It will be interesting to see how the consumers respond to a new smart speaker when there's already an abundance of such products.

    Saturday, May 11, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
