Google Home gets a new feature for users in UK

Google has been rolling out new features to its Home smart speakers in other markets apart from US and Canda. To add to the list, the company has now rolled out a new update for the consumers in the UK that would allow hands-free calling over Wi-Fi.

The company previously hinted that call functionality will arrive in the region in late 2017, but was delayed till now. The full rollout is expected to finish by next week, so make sure to update your Home or Home Mini. To celebrate the launch, Google is cutting the price for its Home Mini to £39 down from £49.

The limited offer is currently running until March 12 via company's online store and retailers John Lewis, Argos, and Currys PC World.

This will make calling through Home even simpler. All a user needs to do is activate Google Assistant with 'Ok Google' and say the name of the person they want to connect. Users can also register their mobile number as callerID after the very first call is placed.

Additionally, UK users also get to enjoy Voice Match support, which enables the users to ask Home to call specific people by the relation, even if it has more than one registered user. For example, if you ask Home to call dad it'll know to call your dad.

Google Home can also make calls to restaurants and businesses across the UK, however, emergency numbers are yet to be supported.

Previously, the company also announced a new multitasking feature in its smart home speaker Google Home. As per the company, the new addition will make it possible for the device to accomplish two different tasks at the same time.

This addition will essentially let the user bundle two requests into the same sentence instead of having to say one command at a time. However, the new two-command functionality has not been extended to the Google's AI assistant that accompanies Android smartphones.

Earlier, during the Pixel 2 launch event, the tech giant had mentioned that the routines would be coming to the Google Home in the future.