Samsung Launches World’s First 55-Inch 1000R Curved Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor in India
Samsung's latest premium flagship-grade gaming monitor -- the Odyssey Ark with a massive 55-inch 1000R curvature is now available in India. As one would expect, it carries a price tag of Rs. 2,19,999, and to justify the asking price, it offers industry-leading features like 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate.
The black color variant of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor will be available via Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. The monitor comes with three years of the standard warranty. The monitor also comes with a solar-powered Ark Dial with support for USB Type-C charging.
Purchases made between October 10th and 31st, 2022 are entitled to receive a 1 TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 storage device along with Rs. 10,000 instant cart discount. Similarly, users who buy a Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor before October 9th are eligible for a free 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 with Rs. 10,000 instant discounts on cart value.
Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Features
The Ark gaming monitor from Samsung features a massive 55-inch 1000R curved Quantum Mini LED panel with Quantum HDR 2000 certification. Although it is a 55-inch monitor, users can adjust screen sizes between 55-inch to 27-inch at varied aspect ratios such as 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 using Flex Move Screen technology.
The Odyssey Ark offers native 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160p) with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and is capable of producing 16,384 black levels. The display has a matte finish and it also includes Samsung's latest Sound Dome Tech to boose the sound using AI.
There is a stereo 2.2.2 speaker setup on the monitor with four dedicated speakers and two subwoofers, capable of producing 60W of audio output along with Dolby Atmos support and a frequency response range of 45Hz ~ 20KHz.
In terms of ports, the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor has HDMI 2.1 (4EA) port and an RJ45 (1EA) ethernet jack. It also comes with Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) with Cockpit Mode, which elevates the overall gaming experience.
The monitor is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra with support for up to 4K upscaling using 20 neural networks. As the Odyssey Ark is a gaming monitor, it also offers technologies like dedicated game mode, game bar, and multi-view mode, and it also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.
