    Samsung 8K Certification Program To Set New Parameters For 8K TVs

    The days of 4K televisions are almost over and it will soon be replaced by 8K television, especially in the premium segment. To improve and keep up the standards of 8K televisions, Samsung has partnered with 8K Association (8KA) to launch a certification program called 8KA Certification Program.

    What Is 8KA Certification Program?

    The 8KA Certification Program is designed to distinguish between 4K and 8K resolution television. Not just that, a television has to have certain parameters other than native 8K resolution to be approved by this program. Televisions that get approved by this association will come bearing an 8K association certified sticker.

    Parameters To Get 8K Association Certification

    • Color, contrast, and high dynamic range
    • Native resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels
    • A minimum peak brightness of 600nits
    • Support for HDMI 2.1 image transmission
    • Support for HVEC or high-efficiency video codec

    These parameters will be tested individually by 8KA and the televisions that have all these parameters will get certified. As speculated, Samsung is one of the first brands to launch 8K televisions with 8KA certification. The 8KA association claims that with this certification it can maintain a certain standard in the 8K television territory. So, if you are planning to get a new 8K television, then make sure that it has an 8K Association Certified sticker on it.

    "We are proud to be one of the founding members of the 8K Association and to have our new lineup of QLED 8K TVs certified by the program. Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions. Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them", said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

    Read More About: samsung television news tv

