    CES 2020: Samsung Showcases Sero TV That Can Flip According To Paired Smartphone

    The annual CES event is bringing out some unique gadgets for the year. Starting with Samsung, the company has revealed Sero, a TV that can flip according to your smartphone's rotation. The big display also rotates to match the phone's orientation. The Samsung Sero TV is designed for the Mobile generation, the company said while showcasing it.

    Samsung Sero: TV That Rotates To Match With Paired Smartphone

     

    Samsung Sero TV Features

    The Sero is a 43-inch TV and comes attached to a 4.2 channel 60W speaker system. This key system allows the TV to automatically rotate according to the content screened from the paired smartphone.

    The new Sero TV packs feature like Apple AirPlay 2 standard connection for iOS users. With this, Samsung has made it easier for Apple users to pair their devices to the TV via Wi-Fi. Additionally, the TV also comes with a feature called Sound Wall, where users can display photos, posters, and also stream music.

    A couple of launches that Samsung has made already have been intriguing. The company says that the entire Sero TV system is compact, but one can assume how much space a rotating TV might need. Yet, Samsung insists that the "TV fits anywhere" and it might be a good addition to revamp the interior decor of homes.

    From the looks of it, the Samsung Sero TV looks like a direct upgrade to the Samsung Wall. The rotating TV is no doubt, exciting to see. Plus, it can be used as a conventional 43-inch TV as well. The Sero TV also packs a microphone- enabled remote that comes with Bixby support.

     

    New Samsung Releases

    In addition, the company also announced the Q950TS QLED TV. Samsung highlights the Infinity Screen on the TV with its edge-to-edge display giving 90 percent screen to body ratio. The massive TV doesn't depend on a stand and merges with the wall when mounted, without any gaps.

    Also, the South Korean tech giant has introduced 'The Frame' TV that comes with an improved light sensor. MicroLEDs and Flip 2 were also announced at the CES 2020 event. Samsung is to make a couple more announcements at the ongoing event like Neon, an Artificial Intelligence product that comes with a human avatar.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
