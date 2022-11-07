Samsung Bundling Xbox Game Pass Subscription And Wireless Controller With Some Smart TVs: Who Is Eligible? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung and Microsoft have been collaborating on a few smartphone features. Now the two tech giants are offering a free subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and a wireless Xbox controller with some Samsung smart TVs. Let's see which Samsung Smart TVs ship with the bundled offer and who is eligible.

Free Xbox Game Pass Subscription And Controller With Select Samsung TVs

Samsung has tied up with Microsoft to secure an interesting offer for its smart TVs. As part of the agreement, some Samsung Smart TVs will get the buyers a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an Xbox Wireless Controller.

The offer is valid for Samsung KQ43QNB90 and the KQ50QNB90 models. These Samsung Neo QLED smart TV models are currently available on the official website of the company. Incidentally, in addition to leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Samsung sells its smart TVs via its own website as well.

Samsung is selling these select TV models via the "Samsung Digital Plaza," and television sets purchased through this platform are eligible for the offer. As part of the offer, Samsung and Microsoft will offer a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a wireless Xbox Controller for free.

Several Samsung smart TVs have a Gaming Hub. The software platform has been optimized for streaming games from cloud-hosted services such as Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and others.

Who Is Eligible For Cloud Gaming Subscription And Controller Offer?

The promotion starts today, November 07, and is valid for the whole month. As mentioned above, the subscription will be limited to a few select Samsung Neo QLED TVs.

Gamers who already have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will not able to extend the same for three months. This is because the offer is valid for new users only. Buyers cannot choose the color of the bundled wireless controller.

Samsung has launched the offer in South Korea. The company hasn't yet confirmed similar offers in other regions. However, as the offer is about a cloud gaming subscription that's already available in India, Samsung can easily launch it in the country.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription currently costs ₹499 per month in India. Meanwhile, a wireless Xbox controller costs upwards of ₹4,000. Needless to mention, this could be a great offer if or when it arrives in India.

