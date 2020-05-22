Just In
Samsung Terrace 4K QLED TV, Soundbar Takes Entertainment Experience Outdoors
Samsung is taking entertainment outdoors with its latest offering, The Terrace. The new TV unit is the first outdoor 4K QLED TV that is accompanied by a soundbar. Samsung notes that The Terrace has been specially designed to bring the indoor entertainment experience to the outside.
Samsung The Terrace TV Features
The Terrace TV is available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. As an outdoor TV, Samsung has kept the weather conditions in mind, which is to say, The Terrace comes with an IP55 rating. Plus, the display of the TV is designed to be weather-resistant against water and dust and comes in a sleek 59.8mm design.
Other aspects of The Terrace include Tizen, which is Samsung's Smart TV platform that packs features like Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Health, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, and more. Samsung Health is probably one of the new features, and as the name suggests, it provides fitness and wellness programs that viewers can follow during a workout.
Additionally, The Terrace offers Multi View and Tap View features. The Terrace TV also supports multiple voice services including Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Google Assistant support will be added shortly, the company said.
The Terrace Soundbar Features
Coming to the connectivity options, The Terrace packs the usual WiFi and Bluetooth support, which further allows pairing with The Terrace Soundbar and other devices. Speaking of the soundbar, it is also designed to adapt to the outdoor noise. It comes with distortion canceling technology, suitable for outdoor entertainment. Like The Terrace TV, the soundbar too features an IP55 rating and can be wall-mounted.
Samsung The Terrace TV Launch
Presently, Samsung has launched The Terrace in the US and Canada. Other countries like Germany, Australia, New Zealand will also get the model soon, by the end of this year. Also, the South Korean company has a professional model of The Terrace for business purposes, which will launch soon.
There's still no word about India launch and we need to wait and see if Samsung will launch it here or not. Looking at the features, The Terrace is catered to the uber elite with an expensive price tag, just like The Wall TV from the company.
