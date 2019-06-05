Samsung Delays Galaxy Home Smart Speaker Launch To Q3 2019 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung has delayed the release of its Galaxy Home smart speaker yet again. The Bixby-powered device might hit the market shelves sometime in July or September. The company is yet to announce the news officially.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Samsung previously confirmed that the Galaxy Home will be available in the first half of the year, but there's no word on a release date. Samsung CEO Hyun-suk Kim told the Korea Herald Galaxy Home is "planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year."

This also means that the gap between the launch and availability date of the Galaxy Home would be around one year. Kim described the device as "the center of Samsung's home appliances," hinting that the smart speaker will play an important role in the company's smart home ambitions.

Kim didn't speak anything about the reported small variant of the Galaxy Home. Since the device will be a significant addition to the company's portfolio, it's understandable why Samsung is giving itself time.

As for the smaller variant, a report suggested that the Galaxy Home will be joined by another smart speaker.

According to the Bluetooth SIG website, the company has an "AI speaker" in the works. The device is expected to be dubbed as Galaxy Home Mini. The website doesn't offer any more information apart from the model number (SM-V310) and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

What We think Of the Galaxy Home

If the company gets the pricing right, it will have an upper hand in the sales numbers. Earlier Sonos One caught everyone's attention with its aggressive $200 price tag. The Galaxy Home will surely be priced more than that, but pricing it close to $350 like the Apple HomePod could be a deal-breaker for many.

Apple arguably has the best-sounding smart speaker in the market. To beat that, Galaxy Home should sound at least as good as the Sonos One or close to the HomePod.