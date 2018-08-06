Skyworth teases a new 65-inch smart OLED television launch in India with JBL speakers

The concept of smart TV is not new in the Indian television market, as anyone can now buy a smart TV for less than Rs 15,000 in India, but there are lesser options in the premium OLED segment. And now, according to a leak Skyworth is expected to launch a premium OLED smart Television in the Indian market.

The company Skyworth has a global presence and is based in Shenzen, China. The brand is known for premium televisions, setup-box, and other security accessories.

The Leak

According to rumors, the company is all set to launch its flagship television in India. The company is expected to launch a smart TV with an OLED display offering a 65-inch screen size with 4K resolution. Though there are many smart televisions in India, there are only a selected number of televisions which offer OLED display technology, which should improve the overall picture quality of the television.

Going by the catalog on the Skyworth India website, the company is expected to launch the 65-inch OLED television with the model number 65S9300.

Skyworth 65S9300 specifications

According to the official website, the smart TV comes with a 65-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160P offering a 15000:1 contrast ratio. The television also comes with JBL Speaker setup (20W) along with DTS TruSurround technology. As this is an OLED television, the television is expected to offer HDR compatibility. However, there is no mention of HDR capability on the official website.

In terms of I/O, the television comes with 3xHDMI ports, 2xUSB ports, Digital Audio Output port, headphone jack, and a LAN port. The television runs on a custom Linux OS with support for Wi-Fi for surfing the internet and watching videos. The television also comes with built-in apps like Facebook, YouTube, and Open App store.

With respect to design, the Skyworth smart Television has a thickness of 5.27mm at it's thinnest point, making in-line with the other premium televisions.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Skyworth 65S9300 smart Television in India. Considering the specifications, the smart "premium" television from Skyworth is expected to compete against the big players like Samsung and LG.