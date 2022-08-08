Sony's Latest Smart TV In India Is Designed To Offer The Best Netflix Binging Experience News oi-Vivek

Sony smart TVs are always known for their picture and audio quality. The company has now launched yet another smart TV in India -- the BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED and this is probably one of the best smart TVs available in India for OTT content consumption.

The new Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED is powered by NextGen Cognitive Processor XR, which is said to make the smart TV as smart as a human brain. The smart TV is equipped with an OLED display with features like XR OLED Contrast Pro, which makes the content pop, offering true black and a higher color contrast ratio.

Even for gamers, the Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and it does come with an HDMI 2.1 port, and can support native 4K output at 120Hz, delivering the best gaming experience when paired with consoles like PS5 and Xbox One X. Features like variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) will further enhance the gaming experience.

Why Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED Is A Great TV For Netflix Users?

If you are an OOT buff, then features like the IMAX enhanced movies collection, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos will ensure the best home cinema watching experience. Similarly, the smart TV also has Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, delivering the best Netflix watching experience with great colors and contrast.

As per smartness is concerned, the Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED comes with Google TV UI with support for handsfree voice search and it also supports AirPlay 2 to enable wireless streaming from Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

It Does Cost A Bit More Than An Average Smart TV

All these features do not come cheap. the Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED XR-65A95K (65-inch) smart TV will cost Rs. 3,69,990 in India and will be available online and offline stores starting 8th of August 2022. If you are looking for a smart TV at this price range, then the XR-65A95K is definitely one of the best that you can get.

