Sony Master Series Bravia OLED TVs launched in India, price starts at Rs 3,99,990

Sony, the Japanese tech giant has launched its highly anticipated series of OLED TVs in India. The company has introduced the Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs which comes embedded with Sony's own 4K HDR Processor X1 Ultimate. The X1 Ultimate processor controls over 8 million self-illuminating pixels which help in producing crisp and clear picture quality with darker blacks. The Master Series A9F brings a whole new set of improvements over its predecessor (A8F series of OLED TVs) and consists of two new models including a 55-inch KD-55A9F TV and a 65-inch KD-65A9F.

As we mentioned above, the Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs features Sony's own X1 Ultimate processor. The X1 Ultimate processor can detect as well as analyze each object in a picture. The processor is able to do so with the help of Sony's new Object-based Super Resolution mechanism. This mechanism helps the TV to provide high-quality content with exceptional details and clarity. Sony has also updated its Object-based HDR remaster feature for the Master Series A9F allowing the TV to remaster each object individually, this will allow the TV to deliver realistic pictures with improved depth and accurate textures.

Both the variants of the Master Series TVs will not only offer excellent picture quality but also produce loud and clear sound output. Sony has used an improved Sony Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to enhance the sound output. Both the TVs will utilize an extra actuator in the center of the screen along with an additional subwoofer channel to produce a 3.2 channel sound system. The additional center actuator plays a vital role in the sound output and it acts as a center speakers hidden behind the acoustically transparent screen similar to the ones used in movie theatres. This feature further enhances the audio quality of the TVs.

The Master Series A9F TVs also comes equipped with a Netflix Calibrated Mode. With this feature, the new range of OLED TVs is expected to provide the same picture quality as a studio evaluation master for TV so that an artist's creative vision can be preserved. Both the TVs run on Android TV 8.0 and a user can install apps and games as well.

As for the pricing and availability, the 55-inch A9F variant will come with a price tag of Rs 3,99,990 and the 65-inch variant comes with a price tag of Rs 5,59,990. Both the variants of the Master Series A9F will be available for sale starting September 20 and will be available across all major electronics stores and Sony Centres.

