Sony Soundbar HT-S20R Launched For Rs. 14,990 In India

Sony, known for its audio quality, has launched the soundbar HT-S20R in India. The entry-level audio system packs Dolby Audio, 5.1 channel surround sound and comes with the price tag of Rs. 14,990. Sony notes that the new system will be available from tomorrow (February 7) via Sony Center and major online and offline retailers.

Sony Soundbar Features

Sony says that the soundbar HT-S20R is specifically designed for the Indian audience that combines dramatic, high-quality sound with 400W power output. It packs a 160mm driver unit of subwoofer that is believed to create an immersive audio experience. Additional features include Bluetooth support, USB plus-and-play, different sound modes, HDMI port, and more.

Sony notes that the movie and other entertainment audio tracks can be listened to with 5.1 channels of real surround sound. "Users can expect dynamic, immersive and cinematic surround sound with its rear speakers and an external subwoofer that works with a 3 channels soundbar," Sony said in a statement.

The entire audio unit is a three-piece ensemble, which consists of a 2kg soundbar, measuring 760 x 52 x 86, followed by a 6.9kg subwoofer, measuring 192 x 387 x 342, and lastly two rear speakers, each weighing about half a kg.

The central piece consisting of the three speakers is slightly wider than a 32-inch TV. This means that even if the soundbar is placed right in front of the TV, it wouldn't interrupt the viewing experience. The Sony soundbar comes with a neat metallic finish.

How To Set It Up

Setting up the Sony soundbar HT-S20R is quite easy and simple. The audio system can be plugged into the position of the external subwoofer. The rear speakers need to be wired up and the soundbar is ready to use. With the in-built Bluetooth support, users can also play music from their smartphones on the Sony soundbar.

