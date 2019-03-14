Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) and SBW-01 Soundbar officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 12,990 News oi-Vivek Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 5,999

Blaupunkt, the iconic Audio company from Germany, has launched two new high-fi speakers in India on the 14th of March 2019. The Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) and the Blaupunkt SBW-01(80W) will be available in India from the 14th of March via Flipkart and Amazon.

Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) and the Blaupunkt SBW-01(80W) price

The Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) comes with a massive 120W speaker and retails in India for Rs 17,990, whereas the Blaupunkt SBW-01(80W) comes with a price tag of 12,990.

At the time of publishing this story, the Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) is available for Rs 5,999, and the Blaupunkt SBW-01 is listed for Rs 7,999 on Flipkart, which makes it an excellent deal.

Specifications

Features Blaupunkt SBW-50(120W) Blaupunkt SBW-01(80W) RMS 120 W 80 W Driver Unit 6.5" X1 (Woofer), 2.25"X2 (Speaker) 6.5" X1 (Woofer), 2.25"X2 (Speaker) Audio Input AUX, BT, USB & Optical AUX, BT, USB & Optical Woofer Side firing For Thumping Bass Side firing For Thumping Bass LED Display/Sound Type Yes DOLBY Additional Feature 4 Pre-set Equaliser mode- Movie, News , Sports &Music) Digital Signal Processor Bar Size 80 x 6.7 x 6.7 cm 80 x 6.7 x 6.7 cm Price INR 12990 INR 17990

According to Blaupunkt, the SBW-50 and the SBW-01 offers a wired sub-woofer within the speaker, which helps to deliver high-fidelity bass. The company is expected to launch more audio accessories in India in the coming days.

Mr. Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Blaupunkt said

Blaupunkt SBW-100 Soundbar with its performance-tuned surround sound will surely become the first choice of Indian users in the home audio market. Blaupunkt with its century-old legacy of impeccable innovation and 20+ years of experience in Indian audio products segment aims to raise the bars in India market and meet consumer demands with home audio products. With Envent as our India partner for Audio products, we believe that our home audio products including our exclusive SBW-100 Soundbar will become perfect companions for Indian youth and music lovers, that too in a price range that fits every pocket.