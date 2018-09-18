You can now pre-order Blaupunkt Smart LED TVs on Flipkart

Blaupunkt, the German audio equipment manufacturer had recently teamed up with the Indian e-commerce giant to launch its new range of Smart LED TVs in India. Now, the smart LED TV lineup is up for pre-order on Flipkart. The smart LED TV range from Blaupunkt will feature 8 new model and will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 12,999. With the introduction of its new LED TV series, Blaupunkt has made its entry in the Indian market and has plans to expand its TV associated business in India. The Blaupunkt's smart LED TVs will be exclusive to Flipkart.

The smart LED TVs will be available in three different resolutions including HD, Full HD, and Ultra HD and will come in different sizes. Flipkart is also offering various offers on the purchase of Blaupunkt TVs from its platform. Flipkart is offering a 2-month Free ACT broadband subscription on the purchase of any variant with an additional 1,500G of data and a Wi-Fi router for free of cost.

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, Flipkart will also give an additional cashback of Rs 1,250 on the purchases made using Citi Credit cards. Users will also get a discount of 5 percent on the purchases made using the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also no cost EMI plans offered while purchasing the Blaupunkt smart LED TVs.

The Blaupunkt smart LED TVs also features an AI-based UI which also supports voice commands, a smart AirMouse for voice inputs and more. There is also a Universal Search feature which will make it easy for the users to search for content.

As for the variants available, there are two variants available in the HD LED TV series. Both the variants feature a 32-inch display which offers a 60Hz refresh rate and has a 30W speaker output. The lower end variant comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999, whereas, the high-end variant of the HD LED TV comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. The high-end variant comes with an external soundbar for enhanced audio output.

On the other hand, the Full HD TV variants are available in both 43-inch as well as the 50-inch panel. The high-end 4K UHD TVs will be available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models. The pricing for the high-end variants starts from Rs 30,999 and goes up to Rs 47,999. All the aforementioned high-end smart LED TVs comes with a 60Hz panel and features 60W speakers for audio output and also has a built-in sound bar.

As mentioned earlier, the Blaupunkt smart LED TV lineup is up for pre-order on Flipkart and if you want to get your hands on one, simply visit Flipkart website and order one.