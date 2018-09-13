Thomson launches 55-inch & 50-inch UHD Smart TVs in India with new UI

Television manufacturer Thomson has announced the launch of UHD Smart TVs in big screen sizes of 50 and 55 inches with a starting price of Rs. 33, 999.

Selling exclusive online with Flipkart, the new Smart TV's comes with pre-loaded with a new My Wall UI which will provide content in 18 languages.

The Thomson TV comes with Samsung Display Panel and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON TV's in India says "We are constantly striving to give something new to our customers. Innovating great product that matches with current trends and is at par with the global market, in this fast-paced segment, has been our top most priority! We are excited about the encouraging response the brand has been constantly receiving from all over India, ever since its launch early this year. Its continuous endeavor to live up to the promise of innovative technology at an affordable price."

It has a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K HDR, 20 watt Box speakers. It also features CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz CPU, 5.0 My wall OS.

Backed by Flipkart's consumer-friendly financing options, we are confident, these TVs would be a best seller on Flipkart, this festive season," Sandeep Karwa, Head of TV & Large Appliances, Flipkart said.

Furthermore, the company has recently made a revenue projection of Rs 600 crore by the end of this year.