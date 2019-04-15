ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Syska launches Ultrabass earphones in India for Rs 899

    The earphones will be available via major e-commerce platforms.

    By
    |

    Syska Accessories has announced the launch of Syska Ultrabass HE2000 earphones. The new earphones come with a built-in microphone for noise-free communication during voice calls. It also features a multifunctional button bringing controls like play, pause, volume control, track speed on the fingertips.

    Syska launches Ultrabass earphones in India for Rs 899

     

    The earphones sport a 1.2 m anti-winding TPE Flat cable. They are compatible with all devices like mobiles, Laptops, gaming & music devices. The metal earbuds of Ultrabass earphones will be available in all ear sizes and claim to provide the dynamic bass sound for music and captivating noise-free experience during calls.

    Syska Ultrabass HE2000 earphones are selling at a price of Rs 899. They are available in blue, black, green & yellow colors via major e-commerce platforms.

    Previously, the company announced its Syska Power Vault 200 Power Bank priced at Rs. 1,299. It is a multifunctional power bank that is equipped with a large Grade A+ 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It will be available in White and Black colors.

    In 2018, the company launched the Reverb C2 wireless earphones. The Reverb C2 wireless earphone comes with an IPX4 rating which makes it dust and water resistant.

    As for the pricing, the earphone carries a price tag of Rs 2,849 and will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

    Read More About: syska earphones news
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue