Syska launches Ultrabass earphones in India for Rs 899 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The earphones will be available via major e-commerce platforms.

Syska Accessories has announced the launch of Syska Ultrabass HE2000 earphones. The new earphones come with a built-in microphone for noise-free communication during voice calls. It also features a multifunctional button bringing controls like play, pause, volume control, track speed on the fingertips.

The earphones sport a 1.2 m anti-winding TPE Flat cable. They are compatible with all devices like mobiles, Laptops, gaming & music devices. The metal earbuds of Ultrabass earphones will be available in all ear sizes and claim to provide the dynamic bass sound for music and captivating noise-free experience during calls.

Syska Ultrabass HE2000 earphones are selling at a price of Rs 899. They are available in blue, black, green & yellow colors via major e-commerce platforms.

Previously, the company announced its Syska Power Vault 200 Power Bank priced at Rs. 1,299. It is a multifunctional power bank that is equipped with a large Grade A+ 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It will be available in White and Black colors.

In 2018, the company launched the Reverb C2 wireless earphones. The Reverb C2 wireless earphone comes with an IPX4 rating which makes it dust and water resistant.

As for the pricing, the earphone carries a price tag of Rs 2,849 and will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.