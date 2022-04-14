Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched For Rs. 49: Here’s All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tata Play, which was earlier known as Tata Sky has launched a new Binge Starter Pack. This is the most affordable offering that lets users access OTT content on mobile devices. The Tata Play Binge Starter Pack offers access to four different OTT platforms, including Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ZEE5, and Hungama. Once the pack has been activated, it lets users access OTT content on compatible devices via the app.

As touted to be most affordable pack, it is priced at Rs. 49 and has a validity of 30 days. Besides the Tata Play Binge Starter Pack, the other packs offered by the company are Basic and Premium which are priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 299 respectively.

Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Details

The Tata Play Binge Starter Pack does not let users stream content on the TV or the web. Also, users need to have the Tata Play Binge app installed on their device in order to be able to watch movies and TV shows from compatible OTT platforms. Initially, the launch of the Tata Play Binge Starter Pack was reported by DreamDTH.

Similar to the other Binge plans offered by Tata Play, the Starter pack is exclusive to the subscribers of the service provider. Also, it requires users to have an active DTH connection. Users will be able to watch content via the Tata Play Binge app on their mobile devices.

The app was launched alongside the rebranding of the company as Tata Play earlier this year. It is aimed to provide access to other OTT content from a slew of 13 platforms via a single app. The app works with the same login credentials that were provided for the DTH connection.

Besides the rebranding, in January earlier ths year, Tata Play introduced Netflix to its portfolio of OTT platforms that are available via the Binge app. However, this affordable Tata Play Binge pack does not include the US streaming platform.

If you are looking for an affordable pack, then you can opt for the Tata Play Binge Starter Pack priced at Rs. 49 to access OTT content under one app on compatible devices.

