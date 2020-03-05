Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Get Rs. 100 Price Hike News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

DTH service provider Tata Sky has hiked the cost of its set-top boxes in a recent move. The price hike comes just a month after the operator offered Rs. 100 discount for the HD subscribers. Now, both the Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models will be available at the new pricing.

Well, back in February, the service provider pulled the SD set-top box and was selling only the HD set-top box for its new subscribers. Now, it looks like the company has brought back the SD set-top box applicable with the new price hike of Rs. 100. So, new customers who are subscribing to the Tata Sky SD service will have to pay an additional Rs. 100 more for the service.

New Tata Sky Set-Top Box Price

The official listing on the Tata Sky website shows the revised pricing structure for the SD and HD set-top boxes. Going by the same, the SD and HD STB models are priced at Rs. 1,499. Notably, the previous pricing of the same was Rs. 1,399 and now it has got a price hike of Rs. 100.

Previously, Tata Sky was selling its HD set-top box for Rs. 1,499 and in January, the same received a price cut of Rs. 100. Eventually, both the SD and HD set-top box models were available for the same cost for new subscribers. Then, the company pulled the SD set-top box last month and has brought it back for relatively higher pricing.

Multi-TV Connection Charges

Unlike Tata Sky, Airtel is offering its HD set-top box at a relatively lesser cost of Rs. 1,300. And, DishTV is expensive as its HD set-top box is priced at Rs. 1,599. Besides increasing the cost of the SD and HD set-top box models by Rs. 100, Tata Sky is said to have increased the multi-TV connection charges, reveals DreamDTH.

Going by the same, the secondary SD connection from Tata Sky has witnessed an increase of Rs. 100 taking it to Rs. 1,399. Likewise, the secondary HD connection has received Rs. 200 price hike taking it up to Rs. 1,199. The revised pricing is also listed on the official Tata Sky website.

