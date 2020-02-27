Tata Sky Hits To Take You Down The Memory Lane With 80s TV News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tata Sky has launched a new value-added service in a bid to stand out among the other players in the market. The new Tata Sky Hits packs a selection of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood television content. No, not of modern times, but visual content back from the 80s and the 90s.

Tata Sky Hits

The new value-added service joins other such services from the DTH like Tata Sky Ibaadat, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Theater, Tata Sky Aradhana, and so on. The Tata Sky Hits is an HD service, which means, users can watch Hollywood shows like Miami Vice, Baywatch, and more in HD.

The new Tata Sky Hits is available for subscribers for Rs. 75 per month. Subscribers can also avail it for free for the first 10 days. The new service can be accessed on the mobile app as well. Reports note that Tata Sky has partnered with Rewind Networks, Singapore for the new Hits service.

The partnership gives Tata Sky access to some of the best in class content exclusively for the subscribers. Key Hollywood titles like Baywatch, Charlie's Angels, Charmed, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Three's Company, Murder, She Wrote, Knight Rider, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Lucy Show, Family Ties, Diff'rent Strokes among others will be accessible via the Tata Sky Hits now.

No doubt, Tata Sky is one of the leading DTH service providers in the country, competing with other players like Airtel, Videocon, DishTV, and more. At the same time, it should be noted that TRAI has been bringing out new changes to the tariff. The new Tata Sky Hits could be a move by the company to expand beyond broadcasting by entering curated content.

"With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favorite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s," Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said in a statement.

