TCL 8K, 4K QLED TV Launched With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos In India

TCL, one of the popular smart TV brands in India, has launched 8K and 4K QLED TV in India. The new TV range includes the 75-inch X915 8K QLED Android TV, and the 4K QLED Range includes the C815 and C715 models. The new TCL QLED TV range comes with hands-free voice control, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more.

TCL QLED TV Launch, Price

Keeping social distancing norms, the company unveiled the new TV range via an online event. The 8K X915 TV is the most expensive of the lot, costing Rs. 2,99,990 for the single 75-inch variant. Under the TCL 4K TV range, the C715 series is priced at Rs. 45,990 for the 50-inch variant, Rs. 55,990 for the 55-inch TV, and Rs. 79,990 for the 65-inch option.

Also, the C815 series is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 55-inch TV, Rs. 99,990 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 75-inch variant. The new TVs will begin shipping on Amazon and also at Reliance Digital offline stores. TCL has upped its game with the new TV range and will go head-to-head with brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and others.

TCL 8K, 4K QLED Android TV Features

To recall, the company recently launched the TCL P715 series. The new 4K and 8K TV range joins the list of new smart TV from the company. Going into the features, the TCL 4K and 8K range feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD audio formats. TCL also notes that it has included AI features that allow the TV to work with IoT devices, along with accessing content on the television itself.

Furthermore, the X915 and C815 models come with Onkyo soundbars and MEMC technology. The C715 range comes with 30W of sound output through a dual-speaker system. The new TVs run Android TV 9 Pie with support for HDR content. Also, there is an in-built Google Assistant support.

TCL 8K X915 TV Features

The new TCL X915 TV is a flagship device, featuring an 85-inch QLED screen. While the idea of an 8K is certainly appealing, it should be noted that there isn't much 8K content, except for a few sample videos. Nevertheless, the company is gearing up for the eventual arrival of 8K content, which is bound to get more popular.

This also means that 8K TVs are only available in large screen sizes. As a flagship TV, the new TCL X915 QLED TV is also IMAX-certified for enhanced content and a pop-up camera for video chat and conferencing using the television.

