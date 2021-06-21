TCL Launches AI-Powered Air Conditioner With Vitamin C Filter: What Makes It Unique? News oi-Vivek

Working from home is the new norm and a lot of companies are now coming up with innovative products to make this process as comfortable as possible. TCL, the brand that's usually known for smart TVs also offers Inverter ACs, and the latest model -- TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC now comes with a built-in Vitamin C filter.

TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC Features

The product has three-in-one filtration technology with a dust filter, ion filter, and Vitamin filter, which is not usually seen on most ACs. According to the brand, the combination of these three filters will offer dust and bacteria-free air along with a moisturizing effect.

The built-in silver ion filter helps to remove bacteria from the air. The AC uses R32 Eco-Friendly refrigerant, which has much lower global warming potential when compared to ACs with regular refrigerant.

This is also a smart AC, which can be controlled wireless with voice commands via a smart TV with Google Assistant. As per the website, this feature works with TCL branded smart TVs via the TCL Home app. The AI technology is used for ultra-low frequency operation, which claims to reduce power consumption by 40 percent.

The product has a digital display, which showcases the active temperature and the product is designed to offer four different ways of airflow. It also has various functionalities like sleep mode and mute mode, which makes it a truly smart air conditioner. There is also a fire-proof control box, which should protect the product from power surges.

According to the company, the TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC can reduce 27 degrees to 18 degrees in just 30 seconds. On top of that, the AC uses a titan gold-based evaporator, which offers efficient heat exchange and increases the life of both condenser and evaporator.

TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC Pricing And Availability

The base model of the TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC retails for Rs. 27,990 for the 1.5-ton model. The product can be bought from both online and offline TCL stores across the country. Considering the price and the features, the TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC does seem like a unique AC with USPs like Vitamin C filter and smart features.

