TCL TV Days on Amazon: Get exciting deals on a range of smart TVs

TCL Electronics has announced the launch of 'TCL TV Days' exclusively on Amazon India from 22 to 24 May. During this sale, the customer will get easy exchange offers and zero-cost EMIs, in addition to exciting discounts on its top-performing products.

In addition, customers can purchase TVs across categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs on EMI cost starting at Rs 1,998 per month with no cost EMI. This apart, the purchases made during 'TCL TV Days' campaign on Amazon will also include several value-added benefits such as free delivery, exciting cash back, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

TCL 40S62FS is one amongst the premium TVs listed for sale. The 40-inch Smart LED TV that comes equipped with cutting-edge hardware and home entertainment technology, and will now be available for sale for Rs.17,990 during the three-day campaign, as against the original price of Rs. 28,990. Passionate consumers can also take home the 75-inch TCL 75C2US at a whopping discounted price of Rs. 149,990, instead of Rs. 249,990. Users can grab similar exciting discounts on 15 of TCL's best performing and popular products.

To refresh in April this year TCL Electronics had launched a full range of smart home appliances i.e Smart TVs, refrigerators, Smart ACs, washing machines and audio solution in the country.

The newly launched Smart TVs includes C6 and P8 series of televisions. The C6 series from TCL has been launched in India in two variants, 55" and 65", while P8 is available in a single 85-inch variable. TCL 85P8M, TCL 65C6 and TCL 55C6 are priced at Rs.199,990 Rs. 89,990 Rs. and Rs.59,990 respectively.

TCL's C6 and P8 series also comes pre-integrated with several Google services such as Google Play Games, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube, along with the AI-powered Google Assistant.

Moreover, with advanced features such as voice search, Netflix, Spotify, and Chromecast built-in, the cutting-edge series ensures that users have seamless access to an engaging, non-stop, and best-in-class entertainment experience.