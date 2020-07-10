Upcoming Google Nest Smart Speaker First Look Is Out! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Google Home Smart Speaker was announced almost four years back. With the launch of the smart home products such as the Google Home Max, Home Mini and Nest Mini, this portfolio of the company has expanded. Now, it looks like Google is in plans to launch another smart speaker.

A fresh leak hinted by a Twitter-based tipster hinted that the upcoming smart speaker could be the successor to the original Nest smart speaker. The leaked images show that it could be launched under the Nest brand and has been spotted on the Japanese Wireless Standards website.

Google Nest Smart Speaker First Look

The upcoming speaker is believed to be designed to stand upright on a side with the Google logo. The speaker appears to be wrapped in a similar fabric of chalk shade like the other Google smart speakers. It appears to flaunt a mute button at the top and Google G logo closer to the bottom. And, the bottom right corner appears to have a hole for the power adapter. Furthermore, the images show that the smart speaker could bundle a 30W adapter along with a barrel mouth plug instead of a USB Type-C connector.

The upcoming Google Nest smart speaker is touted to be an interactive media streaming device, as per the leaked documentation. It appears to have a length of 220mm, which will make it taller than that of the Google Home Max. Also, it is believed to feature WiFi and Bluetooth.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect the Google smart speaker could see the light of the day. But we can expect it to make its way into the market during the holidays. Until there is an official confirmation regarding the upcoming smart speaker from Google with a unique design as seen here, we cannot come to any conclusion. So, this report has to be taken with a grain of salt.

